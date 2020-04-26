Through the leadership of the state, local mayors, city managers and citizens, we are seeing the positive effects of stay-at-home measures.
The Governor has announced this week the first phase to reopen the state. Elective surgeries may resume as of April 24, and personal care businesses, such as hair parlors and nail salons, may open at this time too.
On May 1, restaurant dining rooms, movie theaters, sporting venues, gyms, and places of worship may open statewide if they follow the proper social distancing and sanitation protocols. Places of worship should keep their childcare centers closed during worship.
However, the statewide safer-at-home order will remain in effect for Oklahomans over 65 or those considered part of a vulnerable population. If our hospitalization rates remain manageable for 14 days we will move to the second phase.
The Capitol remains closed to visitors for the time being, but my fellow legislators and I are working from home to assist constituents and continue the budget negotiation process. On April 20, the Board of Equalization declared a revenue failure, which opened the path to move funds dedicated by the Legislature to state agencies. This means our state agencies will be funded at their current level for the remainder of the fiscal year.
House and Senate leadership are working together to craft a budget for the next fiscal year that will give Oklahoma proper recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our economy. Thankfully, we saved some money into our Rainy Day Fund last year, when we had a good economic year, in preparation for an inevitable downturn in the economy. That was before anyone had any idea about the coronavirus; it’s just smart fiscal policy. We may dip into the Rainy Day Fund to appropriate money for next fiscal year, but at this time no definitive plans have been set. Once we do have a budget drafted, we’ll return to the Capitol for a vote to send it to the Governor’s desk.
With the record unemployment in our state, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has been handling thousands of claims for unemployment. OESC has taken steps to hire more employees and improve their website, and they are also developing a cell phone app where people can file for benefits.
There are still many people who are having trouble receiving unemployment benefits, and OESC is working to address this. If you’re a District 33 resident and haven’t received your unemployment benefits yet, contact my office. When making calls to the OESC on your behalf, it is important I have your claim number available.
With so many people staying at home right now, officials are concerned about a potential increase in domestic violence or child abuse situations. Law enforcement in some parts of the state have already seen an increase of calls related to domestic violence and child abuse.
Attorney General Mike Hunter issued a reminder to victims that shelters and crisis centers are still operating during the pandemic. If you are in an unsafe situation and require assistance, you can call the 24-hour SafeLine at 1-800-522-SAFE. The Oklahoma SafeLine is a confidential, toll-free, 24-hour hotline for Oklahomans seeking help or information about domestic violence, stalking, human sex trafficking and sexual assault. Translation services are available in 150 languages.
I wrote last week about the importance of completing the 2020 census, and now I want to challenge the towns in District 33 to a friendly competition! Let’s find out who can get the highest census response rate. Remember, the more people that fill out the census, the more federal funding your area receives for vital services like schools and roads! If you haven’t completed your census yet, go to 2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020 to complete it today. It’s a short process and can be finished in less than 10 minutes.
My office is available to answer any questions or concerns you may have during this pandemic. You can reach me at (405) 557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.