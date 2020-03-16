In response to the positive coronavirus test for a person from Payne County, District Judge Phillip Corley appeared before the Board of Commissioners for Payne County on Monday morning to brief the commissioners on proceedings at the Courthouse. Corley announced that all jury trials and cases or dockets involving large numbers of participants would be continued. At that time, Corley planned to have non-jury trials involving a small number of participants and individual cases requiring a hearing or a judge.
Following Judge Corley’s announcement, the Chief Justice of the Oklahoma Supreme Court and the Presiding Judge of the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals entered a joint emergency order directing all district courts across Oklahoma to cancel all jury terms for the next 30 days.
The order was entered to encourage social distancing and to avoid risks to judges, court clerks, court employees and the public, due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) State of Disaster. In an unprecedented move, the joint order also suspended all court-imposed deadlines for 30 days, unless the extension is prohibited by the Oklahoma Constitution. The order further extends the statute of limitations for 30 days in civil cases.
The emergency joint order further directed Oklahoma judges to reschedule all non-jury trial settings and hearings. Emergency matters and criminal pre-trial proceedings will be handled on a case-by-case basis by the assigned judge. Oklahoma judges are required to use remote participation to the extent possible by telephone conferencing, video conferencing, or other means.
The emergency joint order further prohibits persons from entering any courtroom or court office who has been diagnosed with coronavirus or who has symptoms such as fever, severe cough or shortness of breath.
The order further prohibits parties from entering a courtroom or court office who has traveled outside the U.S. in the last 14 days, or who live with or have had close contact with an individual traveling outside the country in that time period.
The joint order allows judges to use discretion to limit the number of persons who may appear in court, a court office, or any other facility used by the district courts.
