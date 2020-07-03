Langston University will be cancelling athletics for the fall 2020 semester due to concerns over COVID-19.
Director of Athletics Donnita Rogers made the announcement Friday afternoon following a Thursday evening meeting with other administrators for the HBCU in Logan County.
"Yesterday evening, my administration team along with head coaches of fall sports held a meeting with President (Kent) Smith and our Emergency Leadership Team to discuss the path forward for Langston University Athletics. After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to suspend athletics for the Fall 2020 semester due to safety concerns with the ongoing pandemic," Rogers wrote in the announcement. "The official announcement went out earlier this morning on our social media outlets and via campus email. We did not make this decision lightly, but know that it is in the best interest of our student athletes. The health and safety of our student athletes is truly our top priority. My staff and I stand by this decision and are ready to support our Lions."
Langston also has decided to cancel fall homecoming events, writing in a social media post, "We hear you, LU Alumni! The overwhelming response to this difficult decision has been one of resilience and transcendence with true Lion pride! For those who planned to join us for Homecoming 2020, please consider making a gift to the Langston University Foundation in support of our students."
Rogers wrote that LU still plans to hold practices for team athletics that maintain CDC guidelines.
"Our student athletes will still be allowed to participate in skill development sessions, strength and conditioning training and practices which encompass ten or less people and adhere to the recommended CDC guidelines," she wrote. "All athletic scholarship offers finalized as of July 2, 2020 will be honored for the Fall 2020 semester. My coaches and I met by conference call this morning and we are diligently focusing on ideas that will give our student athletes a dynamic experience with the hope that this aggressive measure will put us in the best position to resume sports in the spring. I assure you, these Lions will be prepared to hunt again!"
