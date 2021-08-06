Langston University, an HBCU in Logan County, will clear all balances for students enrolled in a “pandemic semester,” according to President Kent. J. Smith.
Smith announced the move in a letter posted to the school’s website. Student balances from all 2020 terms and including spring and summer 2021 terms would be cleared, totaling about $4.6 million, according Smith.
“The prior academic terms since Spring 2020 have been financially and emotionally challenging for our community in ways we have not experienced for more than a century,” Smith wrote. “The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to be at the forefront of our minds as we enter the Fall 2021 semester. The determination and resilience of our students, faculty, staff, and alumni allowed us to deftly navigate the most difficult of times.”
The decision was financially supported by the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III HBCU Award. The U.S. Department of Education announced the emergency grants in June, which accounted for $3.2 billion of the American Rescue Plan.
“We care about our students and their families,” VP of Academic Affairs Ruth Jackson said through a statement. “It is our hope that this will ease some of the financial burdens and provide our scholars more financial freedom in the future. We know for many of our students this will provide them the opportunity to continue in the academic journey.”
Smith said Langston’s decision includes former students not currently enrolled, as well as graduates whose balance might have prevented them from receiving an official transcript, and there is no expectation or requirement of future enrollment.
“We are excited about what this transformational gift means for our students, former students, and recent graduates,” Smith wrote.
