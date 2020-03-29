We have found ourselves living in unprecedented times.
Elected officials across the state and the nation are working diligently to find the best solutions to the challenges the coronavirus is raising. The decisions that our state and federal leaders are making are difficult and complex, but we each are trying to make decisions that will keep Oklahomans safe and cared for.
Legislators, including myself, have been engaging in regular conference calls with Gov. Stitt to receive updates and ask questions. We’ve also been on several calls with U.S. Senators Lankford and Inhofe as well to hear updates from the federal level on relief packages, testing capabilities and hospital resources.
This pandemic has taken an economic toll on many small businesses, and we need to be in prayer for the people who are impacted and continue to support them in whatever ways we can.
In District 33, the Cushing Chamber of Commerce has created the Cushing Takeout Challenge to support their local restaurants! Here’s how you can participate.
Order take out from any local Cushing restaurant and post a picture of your food in the takeout box on your social media with the hashtag #CushingTakeOutChallenge and tag the restaurant, too. The people with the most takeout orders by April 6 will win gift cards and other prizes from local restaurants and businesses!
You can find more info on their website, www.cushingchamberofcommerce.org/cushingtakeoutchallange/.
We have many small business owners in District 33, so I want to share information regarding loans offered by the U.S. Small Business Administration. This federal organization backs small business lending programs and has revamped their efforts in response to the effects of COVID-19.
Small businesses in all 77 counties may apply for low-interest disaster loans from the SBA. There are a variety of small business loans available to businesses affected by COVID-19.
SBA defines small businesses as under 500 employees. Non-profits can apply for a loan as well. These loans can be used to cover payroll, rent, debt and more. The interest rate for small businesses is 3.75% and 2.75% for nonprofits. After applying, a loan officer will work with you during the approval process. SBA hopes to give business owners a decision on every application within 2-3 weeks. Upon approval, the first disbursement will be made to you within five days.
You can find more info on the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program at www.sba.gov/disaster. If you have any questions during the application process you can call the SBA customer service line at 1-800-659-2955. If you have a question that isn’t answered in either of those avenues, reach out to my office and I’ll help find your answer.
While you’re staying at home during this quarantine, I encourage you to fill out your U.S. Census if you haven’t already.
It’s incredibly important that we count our college students as well. College students are counted at their ‘usual residence,’ which is the place they live and sleep for most of the year. For college students who live on-campus or in off-campus housing, they should be counted at their college or university. Only college students who live and sleep at their parental home most of the time should be counted at their home.
It can be confusing where a student should consider their place of residence, especially with many who have returned home due to campus closures. If you are a college student who has been displaced by the coronavirus, the Census Bureau has asked college students to count themselves at their school addresses they would have been living in on April 1, which is crucial for our community.
You should have received a mailer from the Census Bureau with a Census ID number and instructions to complete the Census online, but if you haven’t been able to receive your mail being sent to your university, you can still complete the Census. Visit the online form at 2020census.gov by clicking ‘Respond Now,’ then select ‘Start Questionnaire.’ Below the ID field, click the link that says, ‘If you do not have a Census ID, click here.’ The link will ask you information to identify you at your proper address, which will ensure our students are counted in the areas where they primarily live.
If you have any questions, www.paynecountycensus.org is a great resource available to you. I would encourage you to share this information with any college students in your life!
Please reach out with any questions or concerns you have and I will help find you an answer. You can reach me at (405) 557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov. Thank you for the opportunity to serve!
