Craig Maile
Stillwater
To the editor:
A recent letter stated that government “by its very nature” is incompetent. I disagree. Our system of government has achieved things that indicate a high degree of general competence. Notable achievements during living memory include building the federal highway system, reducing and eradicating diseases, expanding voting rights, improving food and water safety, providing more widespread education and training opportunities, enhancing consumer protections, expanding markets for U.S. products, supporting scientific and technological research, and limiting the opportunities for discrimination. These achievements involved bipartisan effort during Democratic and Republican administrations. The recent provision of pandemic relief payments to individuals eventually resulted from discussions between the Speaker of the House and the Secretary of the Treasury. This is what competent government looks like at the national level.
Despite a thin bench among the current executive branch leadership nationally, public health authorities at the national and state levels have proven to be reassuringly competent during the current health emergency. Most governors, mayors, and city councils are competently implementing mostly sensible measures to safeguard the public’s health. Even in the midst of this emergency, the sidewalks get poured, bulbs in streetlights get replaced, public safety professionals remain at their posts, and trash gets collected. This is what competent government looks like at the state and local levels.
Like most people, I do not want more of government generally, but I do want more competence in government. I’m fine with spending some dollars to study the workout habits of shrimp on treadmills if we are also spending whatever it takes to keep small businesses afloat during a deadly pandemic. Achievement of a major common good is worth the minor nonsense that comes with politics at all levels. Claiming that government is by nature incompetent, like portraying the current president as basically a flawed but worthy instrument of change, risks letting this president off the hook and sets a very low bar for future officeholders.
