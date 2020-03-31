Victoria Guilfoil
Yale
To the editor:
As a medical professional, I have been following the spread of SARS-CoV-2 since it first became known in Wujan. The response by our Administration to this burgeoning pandemic has been too-little, too-late, but I applaud the Mayor of Stillwater and Payne County Emergency Management team for their proactive stance.
I’ve also read at least two Letters to the Editor bemoaning the fact that gyms have been closed. What this individual may fail to understand is this virus is silent: until clinical symptoms appear, the affected do not know they are infected, so may spread the virus to all they encounter. Additionally, the virus is also transmitted by fomite (inanimate objects). That would include anything an infected person has touched: all the equipment at those gyms, unless scrupulously cleaned and disinfected after EVERY use (and ideally, before every use). What gym – or individual – wants to assume that kind of liability?
So wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water, use disinfectant wipes, use hand sanitizer, stay at home, and if you must go out (to the store, to the drug store, to get gas, to get takeout), observe social distancing of at least 6 feet! If you have a mask, wear it… if only to keep YOUR respiratory droplets from contaminating the air. After all, you won’t know you have it until you’re sick or manage to get tested and discover you do. We need widespread testing badly to get a true idea of the extent of infection, and to manage the problem effectively.
Above all, be SMART. And quit complaining about the gym being closed for a few weeks. If you’re dead, it will be moot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.