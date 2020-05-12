Elizabeth Spencer
Houston
To the editor:
I’m curious to know why people are so reluctant to endure the slight inconvenience of wearing masks now that your establishments are reopening. Protecting vulnerable others is a valuation of human life.
I’m also curious to know the mental capacity of those who would threaten owners of legitimate businesses from protecting their patrons and staff by requiring masks. This is a bare minimum of respect and public health.
