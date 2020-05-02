Pat Darlington
Stillwater
To the editor:
I just had a call from the mayor asking if I thought we should send police to stores where customers are threatening employees because the store is requiring face coverings – as the City of Stillwater is requiring in Phase 1 of the Re-Opening Proclamation.
With great sadness – and some anger – I agreed that there is no public health benefit to putting innocent, conscientious workers – or our safety personnel – in positions where they are verbally attacked and disrespected and even physically threatened.
I want to stand up to the minority of citizens who think their rights are being quashed because the city is intent on protecting the health of all citizens. My calmer self believes in the good will and unselfish sacrifice (to wear face coverings) of the great majority of Stillwater citizens. The encouraging and supportive emails, texts and calls that I have received go a long way toward keeping despair from overwhelming my normally positive spirit.
Please wear face coverings when you are out around town. This is a personal request from Pat Darlington, Citizen. I want to shop, eat out, travel, go to parks, churches, libraries, museums and gyms as much as you do (maybe not gyms. I will be wearing a mask because I do not want to risk the possibility of spreading illness to you. Thank you for being as considerate to me.
Be kind. Be compassionate. Be healthy.
