Scott Billings
Stillwater
To the editor:
The labeling and determination of what is considered essential businesses, as opposed to non-essential businesses seems baffling.
Why is it that liquor stores and marijuana distilleries remain open as an essential part of day to day living while gyms and fitness centers are mandatorily shut down.
Many people thrive on physical activity and it is a necessary part of their well-being.
In times like these, it’s a bright spot to otherwise dark days.
