Jerry Bettis
Stillwater
To the editor:
Among the many choice things Mr. Trump said last week in an hour-long announcement of a National Emergency, was in answer to a question posed by a reporter. He was asked if he took any responsibility for the lack of adequate testing for the coronavirus.
“I don’t take any responsibility at all,” he answered.
This from the man who sits in the most revered seat in the nation. This from the man with so little knowledge of history that he probably doesn’t even know how ironic that statement was. A far better man and an actual president, Harry Truman, once said that in this country, “The buck stops here.” Mr. Trump’s in-basket must have a little sign that reads, “The buck stops anywhere but here.”
The only responsibility that Mr. Trump takes is if things are going well. He then takes all the credit and all the responsibility. Truly, the coronavirus is a National Emergency. However, the even bigger National Emergency is having Mr. Trump play president during a real crisis.
