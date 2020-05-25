It’s been a crazy couple of months, Stillwater. We have missed seeing you and are eager to open our doors to the community on Monday, June 8. Like most aspects of our lives right now, the library is going to look different. There are some new guidelines in place to help keep everyone as safe as possible. Many of the changes will look a lot like what you’re already used to seeing when going out into the public. The service desks will have sneeze guards, and staff members will wear masks (we hope that you will too). We will frequently clean, maintain a six-foot distance from each other, and shelf browsing will be limited to one person/family per aisle.
We know that there are a lot of new rules and that it can be frustrating and confusing. Librarians understand that not all rules will work for every situation. If you have a particular need, please ask us. We are here to help you!
There are a few things specific to the library that you should be aware of before visiting us:
•The only entrance and exit will be the main entrance (southwest sliding doors).
•Library Hours: The first hour that we are open, 9-10 a.m., is limited to community members 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions (Monday-Saturday). The library is open to the general public starting at 10 a.m. Monday-Saturday and from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.
•Please continue to return items to the outdoor book drop. Do not bring returned items inside the library.
•Curbside pick-up is staying! If you are continuing to social distance, and need something other than books (copies, tax forms, etc.) please call us.
•Computer access will resume. Visitors needing a computer for job seeking, completing government or educational paperwork, and finding health or finance information will receive one-hour sessions.
•Copying and fax services are available for use by one person at a time.
•We will not be accepting book donations yet, and the indoor book sale will not be available until further notice.
•Tax volunteers are consulting with the AARP, but we still do not have information about whether tax preparation services will resume.
•All library programs and classes will be provided virtually until further notice, including the summer reading program. Learn more about summer reading at library.stillwater.org/summer_@_your_library.php.
•Minimal meeting room use will be available. We will begin taking room reservations for small groups starting June 8.
One of the most significant restrictions is the number of people allowed inside the building at one time. There will be approximately 30 visitors allowed inside the library (plus staff members). To help ensure that everyone who needs access to the library can get it, we are asking that patrons pop-in, pick-up their items, and pop-out. To help keep wait times down, and to allow equal access, we are asking patrons to do the following:
•Until at least July 1, please plan for visits of 15 minutes or less as much as possible.
•We will not be enforcing time limits right now, but as we have visitors waiting to enter, we may ask library users who have been in the library longer to complete their visit.
•Staff will note your time of arrival to keep track of the number of people in the building.
•We are asking families to try to limit the number of members entering the building so that more households can access the library at once.
A comprehensive list of our reopening guidelines and rules are available online at library.stillwater.org. Please understand that the procedures may need to change as we reopen and make adjustments quickly. And please, never hesitate to ask us questions. We’re all in this together and figuring it out as we go. If you need clarification or have questions, please call the Help Desk (405) 372-3633 x8106, email askalibrarian@stillwater.org, or send us a message on Facebook.
Librarians have been a little lost without our patrons, and we are looking forward to reopening. We appreciate everyone’s kind words and patience as we’ve navigated through this challenging situation. Take care of yourselves and each other. Have a safe and happy Memorial Day!
