Mayor Will Joyce issued a proclamation today extending the state of emergency in Stillwater for COVID-19 until April 30 at 11:59 p.m.
The April 10 proclamation extends previous federal, state and local proclamations concerning the shelter-in-place order; closing of certain non-essential businesses; closing of personal grooming businesses; limiting organized gatherings to less than ten people; and requesting retailers to implement social distancing in stores.
Use of face coverings is an additional restriction in today’s proclamation.
Section Five states:
The use of face coverings made of cloth or a similar material by all persons present in a retail establishment, workplace, or other gathering wherein contact is made with others not from the same household is recommended and strongly encouraged. Said face coverings should be constructed in a manner consistent with recently issued Center for Disease Control guidelines. This recommendation does not alleviate the need to continue all previously adopted social and physical distancing practices and requirements, which remain in full force and effect until the expiration of this emergency order. The purchase of medical grade face masks and respirators is discouraged because said items are needed by health care professionals and workers.
Joyce is grateful residents and businesses have been doing their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Stillwater. “But we are not finished,” he said. “At the end of the day, we have to look our neighbors in the eye and say that we did everything we could to keep them safe.”
The April 10 proclamation calls the Planning Commission and the Board of Adjustments to hold special meetings after May 1.
The recent proclamations are in response to the respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) that was characterized as a pandemic on March 11.
Chapter 14 of the Stillwater City Code and Titles 21 and 63 of Oklahoma Statutes empower the mayor to proclaim a civil emergency when there’s a natural disaster, which results in the death or injury of persons to such an extent that extraordinary measures must be taken to protect the public health, safety, and welfare of the City.
For more information, contact the Department of Marketing and Civic Engagement at 405.742.8326 or email news@stillwater.org. Also visit the City’s “COVID-10 Updates & Information” at Stillwater.org for breaking news.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.