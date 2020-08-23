Meridian Technology Center announced Sunday that it will be adopting a new schedule that alternates in-person and virtual instruction for its full-time, daytime instruction programs beginning on Tuesday.
The decision came in response to the number of COVID-19 cases reported by the Oklahoma Department of Health. There were 21 new confirmed cases reported Sunday for Stillwater by OSDH.
"Today they reported an increase in cases that we believe merits transitioning to a blended schedule in accordance with the plan we implemented before the start of school," the release said.
Students should report to campus on Monday as usual to learn about the plans and so staff can assess any technology needs students might have. The blended curriculum puts students on campus two days a week and reduces the number of students on campus at any one time.
Under the new schedule, students in their first year of instruction will attend in person on Monday and Tuesday, while second year students have virtual classes.
Both groups will have virtual instruction on Wednesday.
Then the schedule flips and first-year students complete virtual coursework on Thursday and Friday while second-year students attend classes in person.
Buses will continue their usual schedule but will not run on Wednesday when no students are scheduled to be on campus. That day is set aside for intensive cleaning of facilities between the groups of students.
Some programs like Pharmacy Technician, Health Careers, Pre-Engineering and Bio-Medical Sciences will follow a different schedule set by their instructors, who will communicate directly with the students.
Those schedules may vary because the Pharmacy Technician program is limited to high school seniors due to age requirements and the others include sophomores, Executive Director of Communications and Marketing Dana Wallace said.
The blended curriculum's duration has not been determined at this point.
The move was triggered by local infection numbers and MTC probably won't go back to fully in-person instruction until those numbers make a sustained move in a positive direction, Wallace said. That means it may not go back right away when the area's rating on the health departments alert system drops to yellow.
MTC is monitoring infection levels and working with local health authorities. It has a contingency plan to shift to completely virtual learning if circumstances warrant that.
