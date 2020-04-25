Six weeks now of living in a different Stillwater – a Stillwater in The Twilight Zone. As I mentioned last week, some people are anxious to get back to business while others rally for safety first.
Maybe you are wondering the same thing I am – what are these people who are marching and demanding an end to these shelter in place orders and closed businesses desperate to do? Gov. Stitt said personal care businesses could open starting Friday.
That means beauticians, barbers, manicurists, spas and pet groomers. Have many people been lying awake at night worried about the dog needing a trim? What is especially strange about Stitt’s plan is the businesses he specified. Since we are supposed to be practicing social distancing, the personal care businesses would involve ignoring social distancing with the exception of the pet groomers.
From personal experience, I can appreciate the desire to be able to go to the beauty shop. In two of my recent trips to the grocery store, I have had younger people insist I go in front of them. While thinking it was nice of them to be so polite, I could not see any reason why they needed to make that offer. Later, I realized why they insisted. They mistakenly thought I was old. They did not realize a person in his or her 70s is middle-aged.
Gray hair does not help. If there would be any reason for wanting to have these personal care businesses opened soon, it would be for getting back to one’s original hair color. You may be thinking that is something that can be done at home. After having a friend whose hair turned orange when she tried it herself, that method would not be for me. When Debbie House opens the Greenery again, I am guessing she will have a long line of customers.
Speaking of people anxious to have personal care businesses open. A friend sent me a funny, rather ghoulish statement about those people.
Here it is:
“Guess who’s open to do hair, nails, and eyebrows. The funeral home! If you want an appointment, keep protesting in public!”
My friend is not going out of his house.
In The Twilight Zone in Stillwater, perhaps you have noticed how much more you see whenever you drive around town. In Stillwater’s previous life, so much traffic kept one focused totally on driving.
Now, I often find myself being the only car on the road.
Every time I drive on Ninth past the Stillwater Community Center, I notice the crops growing by the south door at Ninth and Duck. I have been curious about the yellow flowers, but I never stopped to look at them. Since we are in this timeless period where we do not even know what day it is, I decided to stop this week to see them.
After I looked at all the crops, I e-mailed Jim Beckstrom who is active in the Friends of the Stillwater Community Center and also a member of the Block 34 Advisory Trust. I have occasionally seen him working on the crops.
Jim told me these plantings are a part of the Friends’ outreach/relevance/sustainability mission. The crops on the east side of the stairwell were planted by OSU led by Dr. Brett Carver (other-wise known as Dr. Wheat according to Jim). These crops demonstrate the fall/winter planted crops in Oklahoma, plus some ancient grains. Einkorn dates back 40,000 years.
“From viewing these crops, one can see the evolution of wheat domestication and hybridization from the beginning of known history to today,” Jim said. “Smith’s Gold is the most recent commercial variety OSU has developed.”
Have you been wondering also about that yellow flowering plant? It is canola, another Oklahoma crop. Next time you use canola oil, think about canola being grown in Oklahoma.
Besides getting to view barley, Elbon Rye and eight varieties of wheat, there is more to learn more from the informational display case telling about the spring planted crops in Oklahoma.
Despite the importance agriculture has in our lives, there probably are many people who know little about farming. I never went to an actual working farm until I was an adult.
For all parents who are looking for an activity for your children, take a trip to see the crops at Ninth and Duck. According to Jim, within a week or so half of the current crops are going to be pulled and early season Oklahoma crops will be planted. Within a month, the rest of the crops will also be pulled and soy beans, mung beans, cotton, peanuts and Jim’s favorite “broom corn” will be planted.
Consider this an outing for The Twilight Zone. When we return to Stillwater as we knew it, viewing the crops will be just as interesting.
Perhaps you have read about President Trump’s statement in his daily briefing Thursday. He suggested the possibility of an “injection” of disinfectant into a person infected with the coronavirus as a deterrent to the virus. He also suggested getting a “very powerful light” or an ultraviolet light inside the body. He had this idea after Bill Bryan, head of the Dept. of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Division, gave a report where he mentioned the virus does not live as long in warmer and more humid temperatures.
Let us hope Trump’s idea does not cause a “run” on disinfectants. People lined up to buy disinfectants would not be a good sign.
Trump’s two statements have to be among the winners of strange thoughts from The Twilight Zone.
Not surprisingly, on Friday Trump claimed he was just being sarcastic when he said those things.
Andy Borowitz in his satire in the New Yorker’s Borowitz Report had advice from children about Trump’s advice: America’s Four-Year -Olds Warn Against Following Trump’s Medical Advice. “Right now, millions of you are stuck at home with nothing to do,” the statement said. “Still, that’s no excuse to do anything Donald Trump tells you to do.”
One happening that takes place no matter what zone we are in is a birthday. Two special Stillwater people have celebrated their birthdays this year since the start of The Twilight Zone. Let us start with the younger of the two. Stillwater’s favorite citizen Charlie Fowler had his 80th birthday on April 7. The columns I have written about Charlie have been popular because Charlie is so admired in Stillwater for all of his good works.
On March 17, Bill Dunn celebrated his 90th birthday. You may remember Bill from the stories in the Goldenberg Saga about Bill and Barbara’s time in Washington D. C. and Barbara’s stories about the Donart family. Barbara said that even though Bill was born on St. Patrick’s Day, he is not Irish.
The birds have flown – IF you are wondering about all those shorebirds John discovered last week at the lake by Meridian Technology Center. They had stopped there due to the cold front. It was too windy for flying. When he went back on Saturday morning, the birds were gone – back on their journey to the Canadian Arctic. He did have some luck at the Great Salt Plains Monday. He saw a Red-necked Stint, a sandpiper species he had never seen. This one was a stray so he hopes it is on its way to Alaska now.
Thus, another week goes by in The Twilight Zone. Maybe spring is really here.
Julie Couch is a longtime Stillwater resident.
