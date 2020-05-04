Voters who wish to vote by absentee mail-in ballot will be able to do so without notarization, following a Monday ruling from the Oklahoma State Supreme Court.
Before Monday’s ruling, absentee mail-in ballots required notarization, unless the voter is physically incapacitated.
The ruling is a win for potential voters who were concerned about contracting or spreading COVID-19 at the polling place, or possible limitations on available notaries. Opponents have been concerned that it could lead to an increase in voter fraud.
Peggy Winton, one of the petitioners who joined LWV in the suit, said in a press release, it means a lot to her as a cancer survivor with a compromised immune system.
“I am very grateful to the Supreme Court,” Winton wrote. "This is a victory for every Oklahoma voter who wants to exercise the right to vote but not risk their lives to do so.
“I joined the lawsuit because I believed this was a simple change that will save lives. Today the Court’s ruling will allow Oklahomans with compromised immune systems like me to vote safely without having to leave our homes for an unnecessary notarization that does nothing to protect the integrity of the vote.”
In her opinion, Chief Justice Noma Gurich wrote that in 2002, the Oklahoma Legislature enacted a law that allowed for “alternative methods for the making of a declaration, verification, certificate or affidavit,” with the exception of depositions, oaths of office or oath required to be taken before a specified official other than a notary public, and decided that “absentee voting statutes does not fall within this list of exceptions. Therefore, Respondent is directed to recognize affidavits made under the provisions of (state law) in the context of absentee voting.”
The League Of Women Voters of Oklahoma filed the suit last month, naming Paul Ziriax, Secretary of the Oklahoma State Election Board as the Respondent. In his initial response, Ziriax said it was beyond his capacity to alter the notary requirement, and also argued that not being able to verify identity could lead to fraud.
That was also the gist of two dissenting opinions from justices Dustin Rowe and M. John Kane.
“Considering the history of voter fraud, the specifics of our absentee voter process and recent legislative history, I agree with the Respondent that is would be absurd to now open the gates and provide for no verification for absentee ballots but still require in-person voters to provide a valid I.D..,” Rowe wrote.
In her opinion, Gurich directed Ziriax to recognize ballots as “affidavits made under the provisions of (the state law) in the context of absentee voting.
“Respondent is barred from issuing ballot forms, instructions and materials suggesting notarization and/or a notarized affidavit form is the only means through which the requisite affidavit for absentee voting may be accomplished,” Gurich wrote.
The statewide primary and special election is June 30 in Oklahoma, when voters will choose U.S. and state Congressional nominees to send to the November general election. The ballot will also have State Question 802, the Medicaid Expansion Initiative, as well as corporation commissioner, county officers and various local elections.
