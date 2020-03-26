More testing has led to more known positive cases of COVID-19, with the state's total rising sharply to 248 from 164 a day ago. Seven Oklahomans have died from the disease, according the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Payne County now has 5 known positive cases, and Lincoln County has its first reported known positive case. Four other counties joined Lincoln in reporting a case for the first time – Comanche, Craig, Okmulgee, Ottawa and Sequoyah counties.
Oklahoma County, the state's most populous, has the most cases at 73. Tulsa County, the second most populous has 41, but Cleveland County, which includes Norman and Moore is close with 39. Cleveland County has three of the seven deaths. The two newest fatalities were to a woman in her 90s and a man in his 60s.
"As the state continues to work aggressively with public and private partners to increase testing supplies in Oklahoma, it is likely that the increase in confirmed cases is related to an increase in testing in the state," the OSDH release states.
The state added four new mobile testing sites - in Oklahoma County, Tulsa County, McAlester and Ponca City. There were 32 specimens collected in Kay County and 16 in Pittsburg County that are being processed in the Oklahoma Public Health Laboratory.
This afternoon, Gov. Kevin Stitt posted an update to his Facebook Page about the state greatly increasing its testing ability and thanking Oklahoma State University.
"This morning, Oklahoma State University University just received the reagents to perform 10,000 #COVID19 tests," Stitt wrote. "Thank you to President Burns Hargis, Dr. Kayse Shrum and the healthcare professionals who are working so hard to increase our state's testing capacity. These kits will not only save lives, but help Oklahoma make data-driven decisions to #FlattenTheCurve."
A reagent is a term used in chemistry to describe a substance or mixture of substances used for analysis.
The OSDH reported 958 negative tests, and no longer lists pending tests. A total of 86 people were reported as hospitalized.
