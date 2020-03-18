Oklahoma State University President Burns Hargis informed staff and students Wednesday that the university will have classes fully online for the remainder of the spring semester.
OSU had already decided to have online-only classes for the two weeks following spring break, which would have began Monday. That was several emergency declarations ago.
"We continue to work together during this challenging time to make informed decisions to protect our entire campus and do our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19," Hargis wrote. "It can't be said enough: nothing is more important than the health and well-being of our OSU family. Even though we have already taken extraordinary precautions and measures, we must do more as the situation continues to evolve."
On Sunday, Payne County had its first confirmed positive case of COVID-19. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, there was still only one positive case listed on the Oklahoma State Health Department website. Officials were told it was not related to the Stillwater campus. Since that time, precautions have ramped up across the country with emergency declarations at the national, state, county and city level.
"The most recent guidelines for social distancing have made it apparent we must now take additional steps to do our part to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 outbreak," Hargis wrote. "All classes at the Stillwater and Tulsa campuses will be delivered online for the remainder of the spring semester.
"Let me assure our students: we are working together with our faculty and staff to make sure you can complete and pursue your academic goals."
Jessi Dudzinksi and her husband are both seniors at Oklahoma State in Stillwater. Though she’s bummed, she wasn’t surprised. She said she missed the week leading up to spring break due to illness, so she understands. When classes were only suspended for spring break she thought it was a good idea.
“While I hate not finishing out the semester, I believe that doing our part to flatten the curve is essential so that we don’t overwhelm our already spread-thin resources,” she said.
She lives in Stillwater, so she’s missing doing some of the fun things around town, and like many people, staving off cabin fever will be a concern.
“I am a full-time student but I am also a parent of a teenager,” she said.
Hargis also wrote that the university is encouraging a reduced occupancy in on-campus housing for the rest of the spring semester.
"This is a difficult decision, but necessary to protect the health of the community – students, faculty and staff. Specific information for on-campus housing residents is being emailed directly to the resident. We understand some students must maintain a physical presence on the Stillwater campus and we are committed to assisting them in every way possible."
The News Press reached out to the OSU Residential Life but did not have an on-record response to the request. The News Press has also reached out to find out what happens with physical classrooms, such as labs. Students who have questions about the online system Canvas are being directed to this site. Instructors are being directed to https://itle.okstate.edu/.
The university hasn’t explicitly canceled a graduation event, but the traditional pomp and circumstance would still be missed by many, like senior Nawal Alzahrani.
“After so many years in the states, I was always dreaming about that moment of graduation,” she wrote on Facebook. “I already bought my graduation gown, arranged for a graduation party.”
Hargis wrote that OSU is still working on a final plan for spring graduation, but encouraged students to consider alternatives to traditional spring graduation events. He noted how historic our current situation is.
"As always, I am proud to see the Cowboy Family pulling together at this critical juncture to support and encourage one another through the uncertainty," he wrote. “I also encourage each of you to take care of your health as we weather unprecedented times."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.