The Osage Casino in Ponca City became the first of the branch to resume operations, with a limited opening that began Friday.
The Osage Casino Hotel Ponca City, 64464 SH 60, had been closed for more than a month after Gov. Kevin Stitt's Safer at Home regulations suspended operations.
Now, the casino will be open 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday-Thursday and 10 a.m to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The hotel, food and beverage operations will remain closed during this time.
In a news release from Osage Casinos, it says the business “will do everything possible to enforce patrons practice social distancing, including respecting personal space of at least 6 feet while in our casinos, minimizing or avoiding any unnecessary contact between guests and Osage team members, restricting groups to 10 people or less, and encouraging guests to wear personal protective gloves and/or masks.”
Although not explicitly forbidden, Osage Casinos also recommend guests 65 and older remain at home as part of state and CDC recommendations for sheltering in place.
“I’m very thankful we can open at least one location and welcome guests into our Ponca City entertainment facility,” Byron Bighorse, CEO of Osage Casinos, said in the release. “We hope this is the beginning for our employees and guests to start getting back to normal life working and celebrating together. Now that we can open our doors, we can continue to give back to the community as well as Osage Nation.”
