The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is altering hours for agencies to submit evidence beginning Tuesday.
"The OSBI lab has evaluated several options for managing operations and are doing the best we can to maintain a full staff and to operate normally,” according to release on social media.
The hours will be in place until at least April 15, the Facebook post said. The hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to noon Monday- Friday in all labs except Lawton. Lawton will have the hours of 8 a.m.to noon, Monday- Thursday.
“We strongly encourage agencies to only submit evidence you deem ‘critical’ between now and April 15,” according to the post.
As of now OSBI will accept sexual assault kits through the mail, they ask that the sexual assault kit be put into another container to protect the case information written on the outside. Place the Request for Laboratory Examination form on the outside of the kit packing slip style. That way the techs don’t have to open the kit to retrieve the form. They also won’t accept clothing or bedding materials with the form.
OSBI will not accept firearm evidence, digital evidence and most biological evidence through the mail. It recommends, if mailing evidence that is be tracked and not set to deliver for Saturday or Sunday.
OSBI will be able to accept all evidence once normal operational hours resume.
“We are implementing these hours and practices in order to adhere to the CDC’s recommendation of reducing contact between people and hope you understand our efforts to keep our employees and customers safe and healthy,” the Facebook post said.
For questions, concerns or requests for special submission arrangements contact Julie Garrett or Kevin Kramer at 405-330-6724.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.