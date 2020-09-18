The Oklahoma State Health Department on Friday reported the fourth death in Stillwater due to COVID-19.
According to OSDH, the latest Stillwater fatality was a man in the 65 or older age group.
The state reported eight other deaths across the state, two in Grady County, two in Oklahoma County and one in each Harper, LeFlore, Sequoyah and Tulsa County.
There have been a total of 939 deaths in the state due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 74,567 positive cases reported in Oklahoma, with 10,493 listed as active cases – an increase of 219 – while 63,135 are counted as recoveries.
Stillwater had 34 new cases reported Friday, following 48 new cases on Thursday, though the number of active cases, 352, has trended downward since a September spike that brought it over 400.
Stillwater Medical Center on Thursday reported an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, with the total COVID-19 patient count listed at eight, doubling the number that was reported Monday. Those patients reported in ICU remained steady at two.
Stillwater Public Schools reported Friday that COVID-19 alert system has kept Payne County and the school district in the Red category, meaning that distance learning is again activated for the week of Sept. 21-25.
The Stillwater Board of Education adopted updated policies for in-person classroom instruction and extracurricular activities Thursday.
Those would go into effect Sept. 28. Red would still trigger distance learning, though under the new protocol, Orange 2 (14.49 to <25 daily new cases per 100,000) and Orange 1 would trigger a new A/B schedule.
Administrators reported to the board that 24 students total, six current, have tested positive and 63 students, eight current, have been identified as close contacts.
A total of eight staff members, one current, have tested positive and 22 staff members, six current have been identified as close contacts.
Concerning sports, at Level Red, all events will be canceled, but regular season games and playoffs that would result in forfeits or students being unduly impacted will be reviewed on a case by case basis in consultation with local health officials. Practice for varsity athletes will continue. Spectators will be limited.
Protocols for other extracurricular activities follow similar guidance.
