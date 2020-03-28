The state's death totals related to COVID-19 have nearly doubled since Friday, with seven new fatalities.
Fifteen people have now died from symptoms of the novel coronavirus. The most recent, according to the Oklahoma State Health Department, were:
• Two in Cleveland County – a male and female, both over age 65
• Two in Tulsa County – a male and female, both over age 65
• One in Oklahoma County – a female over age 65
• One in Sequoyah County – a female in the 50-64 age group
• One in Wagoner County – a female over age 65
OSDH reported 377 known positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma on Saturday. There are two new counties with positives recorded, Le Flore and Nowata, which will bring them into Gov. Kevin Stitt's 'Safer at Home' order that requires vulnerable people to stay home except for necessary trips and closes non-essential businesses.
Payne County now has 12 known positive cases. In surrounding counties, positive known cases have been confirmed in Pawnee (14), Creek (16), Lincoln (3), Logan (3), Noble (3) and Kay (18). There are currently 126 people hospitalized in Oklahoma, and 1,180 people have tested negative.
