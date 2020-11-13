The Oklahoma State Department of Health has reported a third death in Perkins due to COVID-19.
According to OSDH, the death was a woman in the 65-older age group. It is the third COVID-19 fatality for Perkins. Payne County has 16 deaths attributed to COVID, the bulk of those stem from Stillwater, reported as having eight deaths.
Eleven other deaths were reported for the state Friday. There were three in Oklahoma County, two in Tulsa County and one each in Comanche, Custer, Grant, Kay, Kiowa and Wagoner counties.
The state now counts 1,493 total deaths due to COVID-19. More than 10,100 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oklahoma. There are currently, 1,279 people hospitalized, a number at an all-time high that has increased almost every day since Monday.
Perkins currently has 33 confirmed active cases of COVID-19.
