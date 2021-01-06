The Oklahoma State Department of Health has reported three additional deaths in Payne County due to COVID-19 since Saturday.
OSDH has counted four deaths since the New Year, though one of the COVID-19 deaths the News Press had already included was Stillwater resident Charlie Fowler.
According to the OSDH, two deaths were reported Saturday for Payne County, one woman from Cushing in the 50-64 age group and one man in the 65 and older age group, which was Fowler. Tuesday, a woman in the 65 or older group from Stillwater was reported to have died. On Wednesday, OSDH reported one death in Payne County of a Yale man in the 65 or older age group.
The total reported deaths in Payne County now stand at 32 with 15 of those reported in Stillwater.
OSDH reported 62 deaths statewide Wednesday, bringing the cumulative count to 2,633.
The post-holiday weeks have been among the most active for COVID-19 in Payne County since the beginning of the pandemic, which in Stillwater spiked in August. According to OSDH, there are currently 691 active cases in Payne County and 487 active cases in Stillwater.
Stillwater Medical Center on Wednesday reported 31 patients in its COVID-19 unit, with an extended capacity capable of 36. Nine of those patients are in ICU, which has a capacity of 10.
