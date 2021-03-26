Oklahoma State University is reporting that its University Health Services has administered more than 10,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to combat COVID-19.
According to a release from the university, UHS began administering the Pfizer vaccine in January and moved past 10,000 vaccines Thursday.
According to an earlier report from UHS, close to a third of those doses went to students. Out of 9,629 doses administered as of March 23, there were 3,171 doses for students, 3,255 for faculty or staff and 3,203 for community members. Of those, 5,304 had completed the vaccine series.
“It felt like a miracle,” English professor Elizabeth Grubgeld said after getting her second dose. “I was so relieved and grateful that I could hardly speak. The process was easy, and I had no side effects beyond some soreness at the injection site.
“I’m delighted at the way OSU has been able to contribute to an eventual recovery from this terrible pandemic, and I fervently hope people will continue to wear masks and avoid exposure as even a vaccinated person can still be an asymptomatic carrier and infect someone without having any idea they've done so.”
Pam Stokes, UHS associate director of clinical operations, said more vaccinations clinics for students, faculty and staff are in the works – weekly or multiple times per week, depending on supply. One of the clinics resulted in more than 1,300 doses administered, according to the release.
“I’m very grateful that even though Stillwater is a smaller community, we have access to this incredible resource at UHS,” Health Promotion professor Bridget Miller said.
UHS has also been responsible for COVID-19 testing on campus. In a March 17-23 reporting period, it reported six positive cases among students and none among employees after performing 334 tests. There was also one reported cases.
“While I believe we all feel a great sense of hope that the worst is behind us, if we don’t come together and remain vigilant, we could easily see widespread infection that could impact our overall success in fighting this virus,” Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Doug Hallenbeck said . “We want all our students, faculty and staff to be safe and healthy, and we must all work together to make that happen.”
