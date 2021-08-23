While not quite a requirement, Oklahoma State University updated the language of its COVID-19 policy today to say that masks will be “expected” while indoors on the OSU campus.
OSU had recently encouraged masks to align with CDC guidance, though many OSU instructors reported they were specifically told not to require masks in the classroom. Senate Bill 658, passed in the last state legislative session, prevents school boards – including those of higher education – from mandating masks or creating vaccine requirements. That could only change with an emergency declaration from the governor, and Gov. Kevin Stitt has been reluctant to declare an emergency. Because of the specific language of the bill, however, it’s being debated if it only applies to boards of education and lawsuits have been filed against SB658.
“SB 658 specifically prohibits school boards from adopting masks requirements,” House Minority Emily Virgin posted to social media, “but it’s silent as to administrators and individual teachers.”
OSU’s announcement came in the form of a letter from Johnny Stephens, Senior Vice President for Health Affairs.
“Science continues to prove that mask wearing helps prevent the spread of COVID. With evidence that the Delta variant is more than twice as infectious and is leading to increased transmissibility when compared to other variants, even in vaccinated individuals, we must be vigilant as a campus community,” Stephens wrote. “With that in mind, we expect masks to be worn indoors, in public on campus. This includes classrooms, laboratories and all indoor meetings and gatherings.”
Stephens went on to write that masks were going to be made widely available across campus, and that campus signage is going to be updated to “reflect the expectation.”
OSU had a mask requirement, indoors and outdoors, for most of the school year last year.
OSU also announced a virtual town hall featuring President Dr. Kayse Shrum. According to Stephens’ letter, Shrum will be available to answer questions from employees, students and parents. It will be live streamed on Ostate.tv 4 p.m. Thursday.
