Oklahoma State President Burns Hargis announced Tuesday that campus will be closed to visitors until July 7.
In a letter to employees, Hargis wrote that, though other parts of the community and state are reopening, the university decided remaining closed was "the healthiest path forward."
In addition to the new timeline, Hargis also noted:
• Employees will continue to work from home at the direction of their supervisor. Supervisors will advise those employees whose functions cannot be performed remotely and require on-campus work.
• When on campus, employees should observe social distancing and wear a face covering when social distancing is not possible. If an employee does not have a face covering, contact your supervisor and one will be provided.
• Any employees who do come to campus should not come to work sick.
• Employees 65 and over, or with severe underlying health conditions, should consider alternatives to working on-campus at this time.
• If employees are unable to return to the campus when asked due to childcare or other caregiver duties or need accommodations for their current work location, please work with your supervisor and HR Consultant.
OSU is expecting to return to in-person classes for the fall semester.
"This new timetable for employees will reduce the number of people on campus through June and help us better prepare the campus for students in August," Hargis wrote. "We will provide details about the plan for reopening campus in the near future.
"In closing, I want to again thank faculty and staff for the tremendous efforts you have made during these difficult days. You quickly and effectively made the appropriate changes to allow OSU to carry out its land-grant mission. That work includes the incredible job our health experts, researchers and volunteers have done to support Oklahoma’s COVID-19 response.
"Continue to stay safe and healthy. I look forward to the day when we are together again on campus," he wrote.
