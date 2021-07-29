Oklahoma State University is creating an incentive program aimed at boosting COVID-19 vaccinations as students return to the Stillwater campus.
OSU is calling the campaign Poke-a-Thon, a play on the vaccination jabs and the Pokes monicker, which will include a list of prizes from weekly raffles for students who can offer proof of vaccination.
“The contest is open to fully vaccinated, OSU-Stillwater students actively enrolled for the fall 2021 semester,” the release reads. “To participate, students must provide proof of full vaccination to OSU University Health Services. That enters students into a weekly raffle, which begins Aug. 18 and runs for eight weeks. Students who received their vaccination through UHS automatically will be entered in the raffle.”
The list of prizes, which the release says is still growing, includes:
• Three $3,500 scholarships in the form of bursar credit
• Two suite tickets to a Cowboy football home game
• Two club-level tickets to a Cowboy football home game
• Two Fan Experience packages at a Cowboy football home game
• Two Apple iPads
• Two Apple Airpods
• Five $50 gift cards for campus dining
• 10 $100 gift cards for the University Store
• 10 free parking passes
• Three free campus bike rentals
• Giveaways from local Stillwater businesses
OSU makes vaccines available through University Health Services, but the release says it will also offer pop-up clinics partnering with the Payne County Health Department, like during the Lights on Stillwater event Aug. 18.
President Joe Biden, in a recent news conference, suggested states use CARES Act funds to offer vaccination incentives. Gov. Kevin Stitt has previously rejected the idea of incentives for vaccinations.
New OSU president Dr. Kayse Shrum, formerly on Stitt’s cabinet, was an early member of the state’s COVID-19 task force during the beginning of the pandemic. OSU has planned to go fully in-person in the fall, though new state law prohibits school boards of public schools and higher education institutions from requiring masks or proof of vaccination.
“As we near the beginning of the fall semester, I am strongly encouraging vaccinations, particularly amongst our student population,” Shrum said in the release. “In an effort to provide additional motivation, we are launching ‘Poke-a-thon,’ a campaign with incentives for students to get vaccinated in order to help protect our campus community.”
