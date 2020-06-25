Next week, Oklahoma State University is offering free COVID-19 testing to employees and their families, and will expand the testing to students and the Stillwater community in July.
OSU is opening a “swab pod” Monday on the Stillwater campus. That means people getting tested will not have to do the discomforting deep, nasal swab.
“The voluntary drive-up/walk-up service will be by appointment, first to employees and their families, and then, beginning July 9, to OSU students and the greater Stillwater community,” according to OSU Human Resources. “The oral swab tests, which are less invasive than nasal swab tests, will be administered by the OSU Center for Health Sciences under the covered driveway on the east side of UHS at 1202 W. Farm Rd.”
Appointments can be made by calling the OSU Medicine Hotline at 918-599-5300. The call needs to be made by 5 p.m. the day before they want the test scheduled, “making sure to note they are requesting testing on the Stillwater campus.” Patients need to bring their OSU-Stillwater ID to the testing site.
“OSU continues to champion the state’s testing efforts and the new swab pod, which could more than double the testing capacity in Payne County, is the next step in the fight,” the email reads. “The swab pod will be open through September at which time testing services will likely be transferred back to UHS’ permanent indoor facilities.”
It also noted that by-appointment testing is also available through the Payne County Health Department by calling 405-372-8000.
