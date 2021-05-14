Oklahoma State University has dropped its campus-wide mask mandate with the exception of its buses and certain areas of University Health Services.
The university made the announcement Friday, following Thursday’s new guidelines from the CDC that masks should no longer be required for people who are fully vaccinated.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, Oklahoma State University has been committed to following the guidance and directives of the CDC and local and state health officials. In response to CDC guidance released yesterday, and again in consultation with local and state health officials, OSU will no longer require the mandated use of masks or social distancing on campus or at any OSU sponsored activity,” the school’s release reads. “Although mask mandates for campus will no longer be in effect, community members may continue to voluntarily wear masks based on their own needs.”
On Sunday, OSU removed social distancing requirements and seating limitations to the Bedlam Softball series, and announced that events would be allowed to have full admission from that point.
“The latest guidance from the CDC is a large step towards a return to normal campus operations,” the release reads. “Today’s changes are based on current public health advice and are subject to change or modification pending any developments or recommendations from the CDC or Oklahoma State Department of Health.”
