Dozens of Oklahoma State faculty and staff members are signing their names – some publicly, other anonymously – to a letter addressed to President Dr. Kayse Shrum and regents demanding actions that include requiring masks, vaccinations, mandatory quarantine periods and increased COVID-19 testing.
The News Press has reviewed the letter, which has been made available to instructors to sign digitally. University spokesperson Monica Roberts said she was aware of the letter but Shrum had not received it before 7 p.m. Wednesday.
While acknowledging the challenges of dealing with the virus, the letter calls OSU’s pandemic response “piecemeal” and said it “puts the community in direct risk, especially members of marginalized populations.”
On Monday, OSU updated its COVID-19 policy, changing wording to read that masking indoors would be “expected,” though it isn’t a mandate.
Several college instructors told the News Press that afternoon that many students within their classrooms were not voluntarily masking. The CDC has recommended masking indoors regardless of vaccination status.
“Serious shortcomings in the university administration’s current approach to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and protect our university community threaten to cause irreparable damage to student-faculty relationships, employee and student morale, and – most significantly – public health,” the letter reads. “Masks must be free and available to all faculty, staff and students. Moreover, the university should lead in fighting anti-mandate legislation rather than kowtowing to anti-science state leadership.
“In light of full FDA approval, we demand that the university require COVID-19 vaccinations for all students, faculty, and staff unless medically exempt. Governor Stitt’s Executive Order 1:2012-16 prohibits such a mandate for admission to our buildings, but it does not prohibit a mandate as a condition of enrollment or employment.”
In May, Gov. Stitt issued an executive order that prohibited state agencies from mandating masks and vaccine requirements as a condition from being allowed to enter a building or office. In the last legislative session, state lawmakers approved Senate Bill 658, which prohibits boards of education from mandating masks or requiring vaccines.
In an effort to restore mask mandates at the University of Oklahoma, an association of OU law professors released a statement last week, saying they have reviewed SB 658 and concluded that the university has the ability to mandate masks.
The OSU letter also calls for a return to “Spring 2021 pandemic procedures, regarding social distancing, limiting classroom capacity, stocking and maintaining hand and surface sanitizer and frequent cleaning protocols in all classrooms."
On Wednesday, Interim Provost and Senior Vice President Jeanette Mendez sent a letter to faculty updating policies that deal with students who test positive, something she said was done after having conversations with faculty and campus leaders to address concerns and facilitate the best classroom environment possible.
The guidance includes procedures for helping University Health Services with contact tracing if a student in the class tests positive.
Instructors will have the option of shifting course delivery online for two class periods to allow time for contact tracing.
The instructor can now shift course delivery online for up to two weeks if a positive case is reported in class. They also have the option of teaching in a hybrid format to reduce further exposure or continuing face-to-face instruction with masks required of all students.
Virtual appointments for advising and office hours can be held through Oct. 1. Instructors are also encouraged to provide virtual attendance options for essential activities, meetings and events.
Students who test positive and are advised by UHS to quarantine but don’t comply should be reported to the Office of Student Support and Conduct.
The provost urged faculty members to maintain an awareness of the well-being of others around them and to share information about resources available to students and fellow employees who are struggling.
OSU announced that Shrum would be holding a COVID-19 virtual “town hall” at 4 p.m. Thursday at Ostate.TV open to all students, employees or parents to submit questions through the university’s website.
