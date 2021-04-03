A one-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic, originally organized for OSU students, employees and employee dependents, is now open to the public.
The OSU vaccine pod will be administering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
The OSU vaccine pod, which aims to administer thousands of doses on April 8, is provided through a collaboration between IMMYLabs, the Payne County Health Department and OSU Health Services.
“This is an exciting and unique opportunity for community members to attend a vaccine event at Gallagher-Iba Arena,” said OSU University Health Services Director Chris Barlow. “We appreciate our partners at IMMYLabs and the Payne County Health Department for their support and resources in making the event happen. As a land-grant institution our focus is on serving our regional community and we encourage all eligible community members who have not yet received a vaccine to sign up.”
“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with OSU Health Services and the Payne County Health Department to get more Oklahomans vaccinated,” said IMMYLabs President and CEO Sean Bauman. “Our team is excited to bring our process and people together with the amazing team in Stillwater. It’s up to all Oklahomans who are eligible to do their part and get vaccinated.”
All Oklahoma residents age 18 and older are eligible to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Visit https://portal.immylabs.com/vaccine to register.
