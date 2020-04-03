A digital revolution for some schools, graduation day, at least for now, is going to be the real deal for Oklahoma State University's Stillwater campus students.
It's just going to take a bit longer to get there.
OSU is moving what would have been the May commencement to December.
"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Oklahoma State University’s May commencement ceremonies will be held in Stillwater on Dec. 11-12," the school's press release reads. "OSU administration approved the move for the Class of 2020 yesterday. A committee that included students, faculty members and administrators proposed the new arrangements."
Oklahoma State University had previously moved all of its classes for all campuses online. The decision on what to do about commencement has been one of the largest looming for the university. The University of Oklahoma is planning a digital ceremony for May grads, with in-person ceremonies in August. OSU does have some plans to do a few digital things with the May grads, but is saving the big walk for the winter.
"President Burns Hargis said every opportunity will be taken to recognize this class, from a video message in May to commencement and special activities in December," the release reads. "An online RSVP will be sent to the May graduating class. For those unable to participate in the December events, the committee is exploring options to recognize them online or at other future ceremonies.
"December commencement ceremonies are also being considered for OSU-Tulsa, although the date has not been confirmed. OSU Center for Health Sciences graduation candidates will be receiving campus-specific information about their commencement ceremonies as well."
According to Communications Director Monica Roberts, the university has decided to honor spring, summer and fall graduates during the same ceremony.
OSU has set up an email for students feedback or graduation-specific questions at commencement@okstate.edu.
