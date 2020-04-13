Oklahoma State University is adjusting its final exam week and moving summer classes online to adhere with social distancing measures in relation to COVID-19.
According to a press release from OSU, online final exams are expected to be available at 6 a.m. “on the designated final exam day as identified on the OSU Spring 2020 Final Exam Schedule and remain open for 24 hours. If the instructor has scheduled another final assessment, such as a presentation, those are due to the instructor no later than 11:59 p.m. CST of the designated final exam day.”
With the exception of August intercession, summer courses and intercession have been moved online.
“Students enrolled in summer courses will receive additional information soon from their instructor via email or Canvas,” according to the release. “Resources to help you succeed in your summer classes can be found at our student resources site.”
All summer camps originally scheduled to be held on the Stillwater campus are canceled. All OSU events scheduled through July 1 will be held virtually, rescheduled or canceled.
“This includes, but is not limited to recruitment events, tours, student programs, reunions, performances, conferences and social events,” the release stated. “New Student Orientation will remain a virtual experience all summer regardless of date. We will continue to evaluate event hosting and will issue an announcement regarding events slated after July 1.”
The building closure for visitors is extended to the end of spring semester, with all OSU employees currently working in essential or mission-critical functions encouraged to wear face masks.
“Thank you to all our students, faculty and staff for your flexibility, patience and diligence in following public health guidelines during these challenging times,” the release stated. “Through it all, the Cowboy Family is supporting one another as always.”
