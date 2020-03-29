President Burns Hargis sent a letter to the Oklahoma State University community Sunday, writing that there is a confirmed positive COVID-19 case for a student from the OSU-Stillwater campus.
"Today we learned a student on our Stillwater campus has tested positive for COVID-19," Hargis wrote. "This confirmed case makes it clear COVID-19 has now impacted our campus community."
Hargis wrote that the test was performed 10 days ago, and the student has since been following strict self-quarantine at their residence.
"Following CDC guidelines and directed by health officials, individuals who may have been in close contact with this person previously were contacted and provided information on next steps for screening and self-quarantine, if necessary," Hargis wrote.
He wrote that the student experienced mild symptoms and "is nearing a complete recovery."
"We have acted by taking unprecedented steps over the last few weeks to protect our campus community and do our part to prevent the spread of this virus," Hargis wrote. "We will continue to act and do everything we can to flatten the curve through social distancing and other measures as outlined by the CDC and the governor’s Executive Order."
Gov. Kevin Stitt has created a "Safer at Home" order in affected counties, which requires vulnerable people to shelter at home allowing only essential trips for food and medicine. It also shut down many businesses not deemed essential. Stillwater Mayor Will said Saturday that he is considering actions that would create shelter at home rules for everyone regardless of age, but would still allow for essential trips and essential businesses to function.
State officials have not narrowed parameters in most positive cases beyond that of the county where it originated.
"We will continue to communicate updates as developments warrant," Hargis wrote. "I sincerely appreciate the concern, patience and kindness shown throughout the Cowboy Family. Please continue to be vigilant, and stay safe."
