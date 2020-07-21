Oklahoma State University will require students living on campus to complete a COVID-19 test before checking in to campus housing.
The university, in its effort to provide safe housing and move-in procedures, also is implementing a staggered move-in schedule for campus residents. All residents are assigned a specific date and time for their move-in. There will be no more than 850 people moving in on any given day spread throughout 31 residence halls. Residents are asked to bring no more than two people to assist during move-in.
OSU is requiring all students and staff to wear a mask any time they are in a public area or outside of their assigned living unit. Campus residents will receive a mask when they check into their residence hall.
OSU University Health Services will process all tests as quickly as possible. While awaiting test results, students are advised to limit interactions with others and, if possible, isolate in their assigned housing.
Approximately 300 bed spaces will be available for quarantine. These will be assigned as needed as space is available. Students also may be asked to quarantine in place.
There has been a multilayered response to keeping students safe in the resident halls including: installation of social distancing markers, plexiglass shields on desks, centrally located hand sanitizer stations in the halls, designated entrance and exit doors, designated up and down stairwells and new air filters installed in every air handling unit. Additional signage is being installed throughout Housing and Residential Life to remind everyone to wear a mask, wash their hands and use water fountains with caution.
