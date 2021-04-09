Editor's Note: This story was changed to remove a reference to Oklahoma being in or near the top 10 for vaccination delivery among states.
During a Thursday vaccination POD in partnership with IMMYLabs, OSU Center for Health Sciences and the Payne County Health Department, OSU announced administering 2,000 doses of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of Thursday, the state of Oklahoma had administered 2,235,462 doses, a rate of 56,494 per 100,000 in population, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health, which reported a slightly lower total, listed almost 1.1 million prime doses.
The state recorded 705,877 completed vaccination series, a 15% increase from the previous week.
It’s hard to get a clear picture of how many local people have been vaccinated because the Weekly Epidemiology Report issued by the Oklahoma State Department of Health only tracks vaccines administered through OSDH or its partners.
As of April 3, 31.6% of Payne County residents 16 or older had received at least a prime dose and 17% had completed the series, while 70.3% of county residents 65 or older had received at least a prime dose and 55.1% had completed the series.
Vaccinations administered through tribes or other entities supplied directly by the federal government are not included in those numbers.
As of Wednesday, Oklahoma State University had administered 15,258 doses of vaccine through University Health Services, including 8,110 completed vaccination series.
Of that total, 4,545 employees had a prime dose and 2,469 completed the series; 7,126 students had a prime dose and 2,691 completed the series and 3,587 community members had a prime dose and 2,950 completed the series.
People are not required to complete their vaccination series at the same place they received the first dose.
Oklahoma has administered doses equivalent to 56% of the state’s total population – according to the CDC, which accounts for all sources – and is now playing a major role in the nationwide push to vaccinate as many people as possible against COVID-19.
Well ahead of the White House mandate that state's offer vaccinations to all Americans by April 19, Oklahoma had already opened eligibility to anyone whose age puts them within FDA approval limits. People are also no longer required to live in Oklahoma to be vaccinated in the state.
On Friday, the White House announced that Tulsa would be the site of a federally supported mass vaccination site beginning April 21.
The clinic will receive support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Tulsa Health Department, Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, Homeland Security, Oklahoma National Guard and other state and local partners.
FEMA spokesperson Lauren Lefebvre told Public Radio Tulsa the site will have a dedicated federal allocation of vaccine separate from the state’s existing 21,000 doses per week.
It will be capable of administering 3,000 doses per day and will run for eight weeks.
COVID-19 vaccinations aren’t happening as quickly as federal officials had hoped. Almost four months after the first vaccine was given in the U.S., the number of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is at just over 20%, according to the CDC.
The numbers for people 18 and over are slightly better at 26.4% fully vaccinated and 44.1% having had at least one shot.
The rate improves dramatically for people 65 or older, who were among the first to be eligible to receive the vaccine. They stand at 59.4% fully vaccinated with 77.4% having had at least one shot.
