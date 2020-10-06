Oklahoma State University's latest plan to combat COVID-19 on campus will delay the start of the spring semester, and cancel Spring Break altogether.
OSU determined early in the pandemic that students would not return to campus after the Thanksgiving Break, meaning finals and the preceding weeks would be conducted online. Now, the time away from campus is being extended a bit longer, moving the spring semester start date to Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
OSU explained the move in a Tuesday morning news release.
"In an effort to keep students, faculty and staff safe from the novel coronavirus, Oklahoma State University will begin its spring semester on Tuesday, Jan. 19, one week later than planned. Spring Break has been canceled in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID with the additional student travel involved," according to the release.
"Based on consultation with state and local health officials, the university decided to adjust the start date of the spring semester to have the best chance to finish the term in person. The university’s goal is to provide the same modes of academic delivery next semester – a mix of both online and in-person instruction."
Like many college communities around the country, Stillwater and Payne County became national hotspots not long after the students' return. The 18-35 age group began rapidly spreading COVID-19, and at one point active cases pushed to well over 400 in Stillwater.
Oklahoma State reported a high of 484 active cases on Wednesday, Sept. 9. By Oct. 4, that had fallen to 258. According to University Health Services, it performed 748 tests last week, and had 51 positive cases. There were 81 self-reported cases for the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 4.
Oklahoma State President Burns Hargis also emailed the campus community about the changes announced by the university.
“As we look ahead to the completion of the fall semester, I want to commend our students, faculty and staff for remaining focused on doing your part to keep our campus community safe,” Hargis wrote. “This has been a challenging time, but we have worked together diligently to deliver both in-person and online classes successfully.
"In the weeks and months ahead, we must remain mindful of the responsibility each of us has to our greater campus community to keep everyone well and safe. My highest priority is the health and wellbeing of our campus community, while at the same time preserving our academic mission and providing our students with what they need to secure a quality education."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.