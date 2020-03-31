Do your personal freedoms give you the freedom to hurt someone else?
That’s kind of the basic ethical question, when we consider the kind of government orders that limit our movement.
Stillwater, as of now, is in shelter in place for all residents who are not essential workers. There are quite a few caveats. The list of essential occupations and workplaces is a pretty long one, you are free to go outside as long as you stick to the social distancing rules and you can go to the grocery store, the pharmacy, doctor visits, go to restaurant drive-thru and pick-up takeout.
We don’t think this is overstepping. We don’t think this is an overreaction. In fact, it might be that all the actions taking place now, could be behind the curve. Why? If you think about it, if you consider the cases we have confirmed now, all of those are results from tests that were taken up to a week ago.
Whatever the numbers show right now, existed almost a week ago. But, that’s not exactly right, either. Because a lot of people who have exhibited symptoms are not getting tested, but asked to quarantine unless it becomes a medical emergency. It’s like that all across the state.
So, here’s what we should do, and a lot of people may not like it, like the thought of it or the anxiety it could induce – but we’re going to assume that we carry it, or assume that we could pick it up from anyone or any surface. Really, it might be best if we can kind of hold both those in our heads. Behave as if your actions might be keeping someone else from being infected.
We might be able to beat this in a few weeks, but it’s going to take what many might consider being overcautious. What we do now, we do so we don’t overwhelm the hospital.
If you want it to be lofty, then believe that whatever sacrifice you’re having to make is to maintain a functioning society.
