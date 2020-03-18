With the outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe, there are seemingly limitless “tips and tricks” that can be found online for helping prevent the spread of the virus.
One simple way to avoid falling for false hints is to make sure of the source of information. Organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization offer tips for the prevention of COVID-19, and it is important to make sure the information comes from an organization verified as a reputable source.
The World Health Organization offers the following clarifications for common “myths” about coronavirus prevention:
• Cold weather and snow can’t kill the new coronavirus: There is no reason to believe that cold weather can kill the new coronavirus or other diseases. The normal human body temperature remains around 36.5°C to 37°C, regardless of the external temperature or weather.
• Taking a hot bath does not prevent the new coronavirus disease: Taking a hot bath will not prevent you from catching COVID-19. Your normal body temperature remains around 36.5°C to 37°C, regardless of the temperature of your bath or shower.
• Are hand dryers effective in killing the new coronavirus?: No. Once your hands are cleaned, you should dry them thoroughly by using paper towels or a warm air dryer.
• Can an ultraviolet disinfection lamp kill the new coronavirus?: UV lamps should not be used to sterilize hands or other areas of skin as UV radiation can cause skin irritation.
• Can spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body kill the new coronavirus?: No. Spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body will not kill viruses that have already entered your body.
• Do vaccines against pneumonia protect you against the new coronavirus?: No. Vaccines against pneumonia, such as pneumococcal vaccine and Haemophilus influenza type B (Hib) vaccine, do not provide protection against the new coronavirus.
• Can eating garlic help prevent infection with the new coronavirus?: Garlic is a healthy food that may have some antimicrobial properties. However, there is no evidence from the current outbreak that eating garlic has protected people from the new coronavirus.
• Are there any specific medicines to prevent or treat the new coronavirus?: To date, there is no specific medicine recommended to prevent or treat the new coronavirus.
These are just a few of the things that have been debunked by the World Health Organization. It would be smart for people to follow guidelines set out by state health officials and local officials, as well as information from the CDC and WHO.
It is a time to take extreme precautions to protect yourself and your loved ones. Don’t fall for false information that is being put onto the internet. Make sure to verify where the information comes from before taking precautionary measures.
