It’s never been more important to be neighborly.
We see it everyday in the actions of those who have donated time and efforts to supplying our hospital with personal protective equipment. We’ve seen people who donate food, create parades for birthday parties and support local businesses with gift cards.
We even see it with those who stay home for the safety of others. We’re going to be tested in a significant way as we work to reopen non-essential businesses.
The term, “we are not out of the woods yet,” applies here moving forward. We are, in fact, still mired in some very dense vines next to some very thorny branches.
You don’t have to look very far to know the extreme danger this disease presents. The best anecdotal evidence we have is how this can ravage a nursing home. The disease causes math casualties when it spreads among those who are vulnerable. Can you imagine that happening to an entire church congregation? It shouldn’t be hard. All it would take is carelessness.
That’s why we have to behave as if we, ourselves, could spread the virus at any moment in any place. That’s why the face coverings should be more than suggestion. If you get funny looks, or worse, someone wants to accost you for wearing a face-covering, the best response is, “It’s not for me, it’s for you and you family.”
Let’s continue to be good neighbors.
