More spare thoughts from within the pandemic.
• It’s always frustrating, as ordinary, non-shot-calling Americans when we have so much partisan fussing over budgets, but doesn’t it seem more so now?
We’re seeing at the state level and with this next round of multiple-trillion dollar federal bailout packages. We wouldn’t expect it to be simple, but we hope in this next round we’ve learned from our mistakes.
Money meant for small business should go to small businesses. And money meant to purchase critical equipment should be scrutinized heavily to make sure it’s being spent properly.
• Did you see the suggestion about possibly using Social Security funds to provide people with money during the pandemic? We saw it on Forbes online. In the proposal, you would kind of be borrowing against your own funds and then have a delayed payment.
It kind of seems like it would be an OK thing to do, but isn’t part of Social Security is that the government banks on a lot of dying before we can collect?
Just a thought.
