Is the limited information we get about positive cases of COVID-19 for our own good? We’ve seen cases, like the first one in Oklahoma, where information was freely given about the patient’s gender, age, that he had traveled from Europe. In following cases, not so much.
We understand that there are laws in place, the privacy right of health care patients was recognized by Congress in 1996 when the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) was passed. But exactly how far-reaching is that. Because, we know we don’t need to know a patient’s name or address, but sometimes the information coming out seems arbitrary, based on policy rather than law, and kind of being shifted as we go.
At the start of this, the Oklahoma State Department of Health was sending daily updates, which listed cases by county. On Wednesday, they sent out the bulletin without that information and removed it from the website. No reason was given. People naturally complained and they put it back.
Little is known about Payne County’s first case. It led to a lot of speculation that local agencies had to refute, or admit, that they weren’t allowed to say. We don’t know because the Department of Health refuses to disclose the community under a standard response: “the Oklahoma State Department of Health refrains from releasing the town/city of residence. This is especially the case in rural areas where individuals may be easily identified.”
This is, in fact, a state of emergency. We’ve seen rules softened on the Open Meetings Act. Is this really a privacy issue, or is it an issue or worrying that the general public can’t handle the information? That’s speculative. An explanation would be nice.
We would consider an explanation in being that people without symptoms would rush to get tests when there are too few tests to go around. But, shouldn’t we also consider that, if community spread becomes a real issue, that we may not be able to rely on health department investigators for every single case to determine if a patient came into contact with people of a certain area?
The standard response is that the Department of Health is conducting an investigation and will tell those persons or entities who the Department of Health determines should be told if the carrier was in “close” contact with individuals. “Casual contact” with persons does not require disclosure by the Department. What is the difference between “casual contact” and “close contact”?
One of our concerns, because we witnessed it with many reactions to Mayor Will Joyce emergency proclamation last week, is that people still aren’t taking this seriously.
We all have the same responsibility to the public good. We don’t want to do anything that would incite fear or panic. We don’t want to report without proper context. We want solid information that will make us all more responsible citizens.
The under-reactions should worry us more than the over-reactions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.