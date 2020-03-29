It’s OK to ask for help.
Not something many of us may be all that familiar with. We’re happy to pitch in after a disaster. We love to lend a hand. Having to ask for it? Not the same, yet here we are.
A lot of people may be experiencing something for the very first time – job reduction, salary reduction, lack of food, lack of medicine, lack of childcare, lack of transportation, lack of social experience, missing our friends, missing our church services.
We’ll keep adjusting. We’ll keep persevering. We’ll keep living our lives. But, it’s OK to ask for help.
A program everyone should get familiar with is United Way 2-1-1. Dialing 211 here, sets you up with the Oklahoma Heartline. It’s a portal to a lot of different services that can help people find food, finances, health care, counseling and, really, all kinds of things. Check out the website at heartlineoklahoma.org.
Another thing a lot of might be dealing with is anxiety, fear or something worse. It’s OK to talk to some folks about that, as well. A lot of therapists are working from home as well, and might even have a kind of video chat set up. Check out the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Service website at ok.gov/odmhsas. For the crisis line test TALK to 741741 or call 1-800-273-TALK.
We’ll for sure get through this, but we’re also going to have some low points. Lend a hand if you can, and take a hand if needed.
