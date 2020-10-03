None of us can say what will happen with President Trump’s illness and at this point in time the gamut for what we think could happen next is almost beyond belief.
While we can wish the president well without being able to do much about it, we would also wish for more power over the things we should be able to control.
Our wish now, is that broken trust can be repaired with the public and the people who inform the public.
Misinformation began almost as soon as President Trump took to Twitter to make the announcement that he and First Lady Melania tested positive for COVID-19. The only way to beat misinformation is to saturate the ground with truth.
It actually very laudable for the President to be so open with the public. That’s what we believe he did, and really, try as you might, you couldn’t make a very compelling argument that it would be anything else because it’s tough to figure out what anyone would have to lose or gain. There’s too much at stake.
But, that won’t stop some people from making those arguments and sowing doubt.
OSU Assistant Professor Matt Motta spoke with the News Press about some of the things he was seeing after the news broke.
“I have seen both pro-Biden and pro-Trump arguments in favor of the idea that he’s not really sick right now,” he said. “We can get into why it is that some people might levy those claims, but the most basic point I want to underscore is that right now, a lot of Americans don’t feel that they can trust information about the coronavirus pandemic coming from the White House, at least that’s what they tell us in surveys.”
His suggestion, be as transparent as possible in the coming days with Trump’s illness and get it to trusted sources.
Sounds like a good idea.
