The need for trustworthy reporting will always be here.
Really no matter what happens, there will always be a story to be told, something that needs more than a surface examination, or maybe just recording an event for posterity.
So now, we’re trying a few new things mixed with a few of the old things. No matter what, the best thing about us, will always be you, the reader. We should point that out more.
There isn’t just great value in newspapers large and small, there is great value in being a newspaper reader.
Readers of newspapers are, of course, better informed but that isn’t where it ends. Newspaper readers are more engaged in their community. They are more charitable, more likely to get involved with nonprofits for booster clubs. They are more civic-minded. They are more likely to attend community events. The newspaper reader is more likely to vote.
We think we’re especially fortunate. Yeah, sometimes we have squabbles in the letters to the editor, but have you ever noticed how many thank-you letters run through there? How many endorsements during campaign season? You don’t get that in a lot places. The people reading care, and the people writing for that audience know they care. It makes all the difference in the world.
So, thanks again, to our readers who constantly inspire us. Make us want to be better reporters. Criticize us whether we need it or not. Hold us to a higher standard.
Thank you.
