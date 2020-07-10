With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to cause concern around the country, one topic of discussion recently has centered on the amount of intensive care unit beds at hospitals and their capacity.
According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s Executive Report released Thursday, 228 out of 1,038 ICU beds were available. The report stated 188 patients in ICU beds due to COVID-19 out of 361 hospitalizations due to coronavirus. The reported number of ICU beds currently reported is not at the state’s “surge capacity,” which increases the amount of total ICU beds nearly fivefold.
It might not seem like much that only about 10 percent of the state’s ICU beds are taken by COVID-19 patients. There are many other reasons a person might need to be in the ICU. But with the seriousness of the COVID-19 virus, it makes it more imperative that our state’s hospitals are not overrun with coronavirus patients. There just simply aren’t enough beds to go around when there is something like the COVID-19 pandemic going on globally, which in our time is unprecedented.
Stillwater Medical Center, which serves as the primary hospital for many in a fairly large radius, reported that its ICU bed capacity was 16 as of Thursday, with the potential for 63 ICU beds if increased to surge capacity.
Even with the surge capacity, 63 beds is not many for a hospital in a city of around 50,000 that also serves surrounding communities. This is a time when mandates and measures of the preventative variety are ultimately what’s best to keep our hospitals from getting overwhelmed. This virus behaves differently than anything seen before.
Being overly cautious is better than being under prepared. What is needed now is to keep our hospitals from being overwhelmed. We may not get to see what “normal” looks like for some time, but we know what can reduce spread and keep people out of the hospital.
