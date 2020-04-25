The last six weeks or so have been a time in which we have all had to adjust many aspects of our lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With all that has been going on with that, it makes it easy to forget about things such as the Census.
It was sent out by mail during March, and requires participation, which is actually fairly simple and easy. Participants are asked to head online and answer a few simple questions regarding who lives in a particular household. The census is only held every 10 years, and determines many factors that are determined based on up to date population numbers.
The census helps determine how billions in federal funding will be spent throughout the country. It also determines how many Congress seats are given to each state. It also influences planning and construction of highways and other roads, as well as grants for public transportation systems. It also goes toward grants that support teachers and special education.
There is still time to complete it before census takers will go to non-responders and interview them in person. Due to the pandemic, field activities will resume after June 1 when census offices begin to restaff.
Due to how impactful the census is to our country, it is important that we as Americans all do our part so that our local community is properly represented.
If you haven’t had the chance to do so, you still have time. It can be completed in a short amount of time, and because it will be another decade until we have the chance to be properly represented, it makes it that much more important we have as accurate a count as we can get.
