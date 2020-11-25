Considering all we’ve been through, is it a little tougher to give thanks this year?
Maybe not.
There have been plenty of reasons to mourn, and some losses count higher than others and leave us bitter in many respects, but many of us have been fortunate. Others find a silver lining. Some just look for the future to be brighter.
What is it about the human will that leads to many of us counting our blessings, and thankful for what remains, following disaster, war, disease, famine and the like?
Why do we do it?
Be it faith, or some other inherent ability that keeps the species humming along, it seems like Oklahomans have gotten pretty good at it.
However it shakes out, we know what we’re thankful for this year. We’re thankful for those of us that have our health, and we’re thankful for those of us who are putting others before themselves.
That’s a long list of folks, but it’s worth pointing out.
Our healthcare workers, run ragged during this pandemic, have persevered in a way that defies expectations.
Let that thankfulness extend to those who study the science of medicine.
Our educators, who were thrust into an unfamiliar position, have managed to work under a lot of stress and unease.
Let that extend also to our higher education, and the broader work our university did to pivot so much of its resources to battling the pandemic.
We are thankful very much for journalists this year, who we can assure you have done their level best to search for truth in a time when reality was made almost subjective by division.
And, as always, we are thankful to our readers. We’ve had to alter print days, press times, methods of delivery and publication, yet the support of our readers has bean steady and strong. It means the world to us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.