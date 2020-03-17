We can debate the national and state response to the novel coronavirus until we’re blue in the face, but we can honestly say that our local response to COVID-19 is appreciated.
We’re under a state of emergency. It’s serious, but shouldn’t be too scary. We have it within us to get through this.
Oklahoma cases of COVID-19 are being found to have been community spread, meaning that travel was not a direct influence on people who were infected. This was “expected,” as Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce tweeted when he learned of Payne County’s first case.
Why he wrote that, is pretty simple. Testing, initially at least, was far behind what it needed to be. The more tests that are made available, the more positive results we will see from that test.
We will see more cases, here. It is inevitable. But, we certainly don’t need to panic and spread fear. We just have to take this seriously. It is incumbent upon of all of us to mitigate the outbreak of the virus.
We’re thinking about things for the first time in a long time. Who we can’t visit anymore, which places we should avoid, how often it is we actually touch our face (A lot).
So, yes, let’s wash our hands, use hand sanitizer when we can’t and keep a safe space around us when we’re able.
Let’s also consider the economic impact. Small and large businesses are going to be affected. If you frequent a local eatery, call and ask them about take out and delivery options. Don’t be surprised if you’re turned away at the door. Definitely, find out about whether a place has gift cards or rain checks. Gift cards mean the business can keep a steady income, and you can use them when things calm down.
We’re in this together.
